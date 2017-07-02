'There's Such Pride With It': Flag Maker Talks Importance of Old Glory Being Made in USA

New video shows a former special forces operative-turned-aid-worker rescuing a six-year-old Iraqi girl from the middle of an ISIS firefight.

Dave Eubank of the Free Burma Rangers was in the battleground city of Mosul when he risked his life to rescue the child.

Eubank said that over the past few months, ISIS has been murdering more and more civilians.

"We were there because we think that's where God sent us," Eubank said of he and his team.

He said he saw living people among the dead in the streets, and spotted the girl and two other men.

The video shows Eubank coordinate with two armed partners who provide cover fire as he runs toward a pile of bodies and snatches the girl, running back to seek refuge behind a tank.

Eubank said his wife and another Iraqi family tended to the girl until a man named General Mustafa began work on finding an adoptive home for her.

He said the girl had hidden under her deceased mother's burqa for two days to stay out of sight of the terrorists.

One of the other men Eubank rescued also survived, while the other was killed.

Watch the clip above.

