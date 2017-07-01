Dems Draft Bill That Could Activate 25th Amendment Powers to Remove Trump

In his weekly address, President Trump applauded the House of Representatives for passing Kate's Law.

The law was named in honor of Kathryn Steinle, a California woman allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant who was deported five times.

Trump said that the bill honors more than just the Steinle family.

"Every single one of these deaths was preventable," Trump said, adding that Steinle and others were killed because "our government refused to do its job" when it comes to immigration law.

He also mentioned the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act," which blocks federal grants to municipalities that protect illegal immigrants from federal authorities.

Trump called the bill a "crucial step" toward improving public safety.

He thanked Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) for his leadership on the bills, as well as the other House members who voted in favor of them.

Kate's Law passed with almost complete Republican and some Democratic support.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) was the only member of the GOP to oppose it.

Trump urged the Senate to approve both bills immediately and send them to his desk.

"Let us not forget the families who have an empty seat at their [Fourth of July] table this year," he said.

