Jamiel Shaw Sr: Illegal Who Killed Son Raised 'Like a Rabid Pitbull'

Mark Steyn: 'I'm In Favor of Replacing Jim Acosta With Elmo' on CNN

Tucker Carlson was joined tonight by an "Angel Mom" to discuss the House passing two bills to crack down on illegal immigrants and the sanctuary cities that shelter them.

One bill would deny federal grants to sanctuary cities and the other, Kate’s Law, would increase the penalties for deported aliens who try to return to the United States.

The law is named for Kate Steinle, a San Francisco woman killed by an illegal immigrant who was in the U.S. despite multiple deportations.

Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son was killed by a drunk-driving illegal immigrant in 2014, is a big supporter of both pieces of legislation.

Female Kurdish Fighter Smiles, Sticks Her Tongue Out After ISIS Bullet Misses Her Head

Trump: Chuck Schumer 'Doesn't Seem Like a Serious Person'

"More light needs to be shed on this problem in our country. And I think more Americans need to be educated about what's really happening behind the scenes," Mendoza said.

She explained that some politicians lie about the issue, while much of the mainstream media gives misleading or incomplete statistics about the threat illegal immigration poses to American citizens.

"I don't know when the turn happened in this country of when politicians are now protecting illegal criminals in our country more than they're protecting you and I," she said.

Mendoza said that's why she worked with other victims of illegal immigrant crime to launch an advocacy group, Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC).

"We are here to be truth-tellers," she said. "We want to bring to light not only the murders of Americans, but the people who are affected by rape, assault, identity theft."

"We want Americans to come out of the shadows and let their fellow Americans know what's happening to them."

Watch more above.

Limbaugh: CNN, 'Little Jim Acosta' Humiliating Themselves

Hannity Blasts 'Liberal Joe' Scarborough for 'Petulant & Arrogant' Coverage of Trump

'It's Not Worth It:' Parent of Child Killed by Illegal Immigrant Speaks Out