Trump: Chuck Schumer 'Doesn't Seem Like a Serious Person'

'It's Not Worth It:' Parent of Child Killed by Illegal Immigrant Speaks Out

A top Republican characterized ObamaCare as a "bus going over a cliff," urging his colleagues to rid the American people of the "government's control" of health care.

Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) said the current senate bill eliminates government mandates and taxes, and stabilizes health insurance markets.

The former orthopaedic surgeon said that premiums will decrease by 30 percent in the short-term, and said Medicaid's solvency will be stabilized.

The latest Fox News Poll showed that 27 percent of voters support the bill, while 54 percent oppose.

Barrasso said he is willing to hear ideas from his colleagues, including notable bill opponent Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), on how to make the bill better and get it through the Senate.

"ObamaCare is a bus going over a cliff. The Democrats are saying 'stay onboard' and I'm saying we're just trying to rescue people from this collapsing ObamaCare debacle," Barrasso said.

Krauthammer to GOP: 'Making the Case That ObamaCare is Dead is Not Working'

'He Just Wanted to Be on TV': 'Outnumbered' Blasts Reporter Who Had 'Hissy Fit' at Briefing