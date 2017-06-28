'Fake News Network': Trump Blasts CNN for Retracted Russia Story

A new study from the Media Research Center shows just how obsessed network news is with the ongoing Russia investigation.

The study looked at every ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscast from the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller on May 17 to June 20.

It found a whopping 353 minutes of airtime devoted to the Russia probe. Meantime, the networks only spent 47 minutes on climate change, 29 on fighting terrorism, 17 on repealing and replacing ObamaCare and a mere five minutes on the economy and jobs.

Earlier this week, Fox News reported that the mainstream media has largely ignored the inquiry into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, while they've continued to extensively report on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

From June 23 to 25, ABC News reported on Lynch for a total of 31 seconds. Meantime, NBC News and CBS News gave the story no time at all.

During that same time period, the networks devoted extensive time to the Trump-Russia probe. ABC News covered the story for 14 minutes and 22 seconds, NBC News did for 11 minutes and 42 seconds, and CBS News did for 19 minutes and nine seconds.

