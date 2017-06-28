'You're Inflaming Everybody': Reporter Lashes Out at Huckabee Sanders Over 'Fake News'

A young female Kurdish fighter laughed and shook it off after a bullet from an ISIS terrorist missed her head by a few inches, the video of the shocking incident shows.

Sniper battle inside Raqqa city. Thank god the ISIS terrorist missed pic.twitter.com/c75h4HSjIW — Hemze Hamza (@Sergermed_) June 27, 2017

The sniper, a YPJ (Women’s Protection Units) member, took aim and shot through a window in the city of Raqqa, Syria, where the terrorist group has lost ground.

Kurdish women know no fear. Your average human being would be scared for life after being so close to death but she kept laughing. — Hemze Hamza (@Sergermed_) June 27, 2017

A second later, a bullet hits the wall behind her head, and she is seen ducking down while smiling and sticking out her tongue. She chats with the person filming, laughing off her too-close call.

"Kurdish women know no fear. Your average human being would be scared for life after being so close to death but she kept laughing," said the reporter who filmed the video, Hemze Hamza.

The YPJ is an all-female military unit in the Syrian Democratic Union Party with about 7,000 members that defends against ISIS, other terrorists, and the Syrian government.

