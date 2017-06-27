'Fake News Network': Trump Blasts CNN for Retracted Russia Story

A Maryland reporter upset over President Trump's "fake news" accusations lashed out at Sarah Huckabee Sanders during Tuesday's press briefing.

Sanders was responding to a question from Charlie Spiering of Breitbart News about the CNN editors forced to resign over an inaccurate Trump-Russia story when she was interrupted.

Brian Karem, of the Prince Georges County Sentinel, appeared incensed by the press secretary's claims and jumped in. 

"You're inflaming everybody right now with those words," Karem, a former "America's Most Wanted" correspondent, interrupted.

"Why in the name of heavens?" he said.

Karem said that reporters like himself can be replaced by their editors if they make mistakes but that the country is essentially stuck with President Trump for four years either way.

"The audience can change the channel," he said. "What you just did is inflammatory."

Sanders appeared unfazed and turned to FOX News' Kevin Corke to continue the regular Q-and-A.

Before the interruption, Sanders was telling Spiering that the press should pay more attention to job growth and health care rather than continuing to beat the drum of Trump-Russia collusion.

"We have gone to a place where, if the media can't be trusted to report the news, then that is a dangerous place for America," she said.

Sanders then asked rhetorically whether outlets like CNN engage in fake news to "spike ratings," and whether the directive comes "directly from the top."

