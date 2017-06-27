'Fake News Network': Trump Blasts CNN for Retracted Russia Story

Levin: 'Now We Have Collusion - Democrats Should Be Excited'

A Maryland reporter upset over President Trump's "fake news" accusations lashed out at Sarah Huckabee Sanders during Tuesday's press briefing.

Sanders was responding to a question from Charlie Spiering of Breitbart News about the CNN editors forced to resign over an inaccurate Trump-Russia story when she was interrupted.

Brian Karem, of the Prince Georges County Sentinel, appeared incensed by the press secretary's claims and jumped in.

"You're inflaming everybody right now with those words," Karem, a former "America's Most Wanted" correspondent, interrupted.

So, when we are wrong we correct ourselves but when has POTUS ever done that? We are not FAKE news. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 27, 2017

"Why in the name of heavens?" he said.

Karem said that reporters like himself can be replaced by their editors if they make mistakes but that the country is essentially stuck with President Trump for four years either way.

"The audience can change the channel," he said. "What you just did is inflammatory."

Sanders appeared unfazed and turned to FOX News' Kevin Corke to continue the regular Q-and-A.

Before the interruption, Sanders was telling Spiering that the press should pay more attention to job growth and health care rather than continuing to beat the drum of Trump-Russia collusion.

.@SarahHuckabee: "If the media can't be trusted to report the news, then that's a dangerous place for America." https://t.co/NVCfVtgdDa pic.twitter.com/C57jbz7KLy — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 27, 2017

"We have gone to a place where, if the media can't be trusted to report the news, then that is a dangerous place for America," she said.

Sanders then asked rhetorically whether outlets like CNN engage in fake news to "spike ratings," and whether the directive comes "directly from the top."

All is calm here @SHSanders45 you did a great job at the press briefing today — Larry Nigro Jr (@LarryNJr1) June 27, 2017

I saw part of the Press Briefing. There was a man who basically told Huckabee that the Trump's War on the Press has to end — Amanda Beziat (@amanda2024) June 27, 2017

@SarahHuckabee Re: your rant against fake news reporters in briefing. 45 rants and lies and then lies about his lies. U and WH inflame — ck (@braeburn007) June 27, 2017

Most of you are fake news, you're just reporters not news makers, just do your job without all the opinions. WE don't care. — Trewols (@trewols) June 27, 2017

@BrianKarem good on you sir. Keep fighting! — frank (@romechrome) June 27, 2017

A new hero is called to America's attention today as @BrianKarem tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders the truth: Americans KNOW she is GASLIGHTING. — Political Woman (@HRCNJVolunteers) June 27, 2017

Are you the guy that just gave the business to @SarahHuckabee? You're my new hero. Well done, sir. — Jori Gray (@justjori) June 27, 2017

Don't back down! We support you calling the admin on the BS!! You're a hero! — Sister Resistance (@Sisteresistance) June 27, 2017

Watch the tense exchange above.

Republicans to Ginsburg: 'You Are Bound by Law to Recuse Yourself' From Travel Ban Case

CNN's Lemon Calls on Media to Disobey White House, Turn on Cameras

Speaker Ryan Says House Will Vote on 'Kate's Law' This Week