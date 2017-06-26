Krauthammer: Dems Getting 'Desperate' With Russia Allegations

CNN reporter Jim Acosta confronted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today over cameras not being allowed at the briefing.

Spicer conducted the audio-only briefing this afternoon. Acosta began to interject with a follow-up question as another reporter started to speak.

"There are no cameras on, Jim," Spicer said.

"Maybe you should turn the cameras on, Sean," said Acosta, repeatedly pressing Spicer on why the cameras were off.

Another reporter then asked Spicer to address the issue. Spicer said some days the cameras will be on and some days they will be off.

The United States government will not be allowing camera coverage of today's WH briefing. Audio only... embargoed until the end. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

It's just the latest tense exchange between the two men. Last week, Acosta called Spicer "kind of useless" on CNN, expressing anger at the off-camera briefings.

Acosta's comment came after a briefing last week in which no recording was allowed.

