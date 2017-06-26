Sharyl Attkisson: Media Giving the Public 'An Artificial Reality'

Tucker Carlson debated a radio host who said the Constitution's Second Amendment protections helped radicalize James Hodgkinson, who shot Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Dave Ross said he doesn't blame the Second Amendment for the shooting in Alexandria, Va.

But, he said that if Hodgkinson used the right to bear arms in the way conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have talked about, it would look like the scene at Eugene Simpson Stadium.

"That's wily, but it's also ludicrous," Carlson said.

Ross said Cruz and other conservatives have spoken of the Second Amendment's intention being that to combat any forthcoming tyranny from the government.

"Some people thought we were under tyranny with [President] Obama," Ross said.

"And yet, you're blaming the country and the Constitution for what [Hodgkinson] did," Carlson said.

