Greg Gutfeld said the left's outrage at the Supreme Court's decision on President Trump's travel ban is "the result of one party being obsessed with Celsius rather than ISIS."

Gutfeld criticized the "knee-jerk" type of people who call the travel ban "bigoted."

"They're shrieking about this is somehow hateful and an emotional and not intellectual response" to immigration issues, Gutfeld said.

He said Trump's plan had been vindicated by the court's decision to allow part of the ban to remain as the bench looked forward to arguing the case later this year.

Of the travel ban opponents, Gutfeld added that it is "no fun" to think about the next possible domestic attack.

"[That is] why only one side thinks about it," he said.

