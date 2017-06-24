Krauthammer: Dems Getting 'Desperate' With Russia Allegations

Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) wife Jane Sanders has booked top notch lawyers to defend her against allegations of bank fraud.

The FBI launched an investigation into loans Sanders applied for when she was president of Burlington College, alleging that she lied to qualify for them.

A January 2016 complaint filed by Donald Trump's Vermont campaign chair, lawyer Brady Toensing, originally requested the investigation.

The complaint alleged that Mrs. Sanders lied on a 2010 loan application from People's United Bank for $10 million to expand Burlington's campus.

Sanders “successfully and intentionally engaged in a fraudulent scheme to actively conceal and misrepresent material facts from a federal financial institution,” the letter read.

Sanders claimed the institution had $2.6 million in pledges for the loan when it actually only received $676,000 worth of donations from 2010 to 2014.

A second letter in early 2016 spelled more trouble for the Sanders', accusing Bernie of pressuring the bank to accept the loan.

The senator has called the allegations "nonsense."

The unpopular former president of Burlington was eventually forced out by those angry about her mishandling of funds, which caused the school to go bankrupt last year.

