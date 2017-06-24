College Professor Blasted After Saying Otto Warmbier 'Got What He Deserved'

A U.S. Army sergeant made a surprise visit to a class of fifth graders he had been talking with over FaceTime while he was stationed in Afghanistan.

In place of what would have been their last FaceTime session, Sergeant David Mulcahy walked into their classroom at William H. Barton School in Queensbury, New York.

The kids, who were making more cards to welcome him home were thrilled to meet him.

The kids "did a lot for me and my guys over there, so it was the least I could do," Mulcahy said.

“They’ve been gracious enough to send me and my guys candy socks, letters of encouragement,” he remembered.

“It felt good that he was back and nothing had happened to him,” 5th grader Alexander Coombes said.

