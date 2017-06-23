Hollywood Filmmaker Calls Trump and McConnell 'Terrorists'

Eric Trump is hitting out at the hateful attacks toward his family, including his pregnant wife and younger siblings.

President Trump's second-oldest son, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo that will air Sunday, pointed out the "upsetting" comments he sees daily on social media.

"My wife [Lara] is seven months pregnant. If you saw some of the comments she receives from people. I can't even say them on the air they're so ghastly. ... There are no borders for these people," said Trump, executive VP of the Trump Organization.

He said at the end of the day, he tries to let the hateful comments "roll off [his] back," noting similar treatment of his younger sister Tiffany and 11-year-old Barron.

Actor Johnny Depp became the latest celebrity to flippantly remark about killing the President of the United States. At an appearance in England, Depp asked the crowd, "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? ... It has been a while."

Depp was referring to the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth.

Neil Cavuto discussed the comments with Gayle Trotter, senior fellow at the Independent Women's Forum. She said the increasingly "unhinged" comments could have the opposite effect, turning off ordinary people.

"It's sick," said Cavuto, adding that a line must be drawn because some people may "act on" what they hear.

