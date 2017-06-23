MSNBC Analyst: Supporting Trump Is Like 'Hugging a Suicide Bomber'

A Texas Trump supporter bought a billboard to slam ABC News over what he perceives as unfair and excessive coverage of the Russia investigation.

Kyle Courtney, from Boerne, Texas, wrote to ABC News that it has lost his long-time loyalty over its coverage of the 2016 presidential election.

“ABC News: I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did," reads the billboard.

The narrative that President Trump colluded with Russia to try to influence the election in his favor has been one of the most covered topics by ABC and other mainstream cable networks since campaign season, despite no smoking gun for the allegations so far.

"I just watched too much misinformation," he told "Fox & Friends."

"ABC News was the only channel I watched as a child growing up in Texas but I think they have lost touch with America and forgotten the working man," Courtney said. "I’m not in the brainwashing business, but the liberal media is."

"It started when they started telling us to hate George Bush ... and then they hand me this Barack Obama on a silver platter," Courtney told host Neil Cavuto.

"I don't have anything against Barack Obama," he added, but said he felt ABC portrayed Bush as the antichrist and Obama as the savior.

"And then when they started this 'Trump is a Russian' thing it was too much for me," the Trump voter said.

A recent ABC-Washington Post poll showed 44 percent of Democrats see their party as out of touch with most people's concerns, compared to only 30 percent of the GOP who see Trump or the GOP as out of touch.

Earlier this week, CNN and MSNBC decided to stick with Russia coverage over Trump's live rally in Iowa.

