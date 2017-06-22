Prof Blasts 'Inhuman' White People, Endorses Idea EMT's Should've Let Scalise Die

A woman found her long-lost mother on Mother's Day after watching a "Fox & Friends" segment showcasing the website MyHeritage.com.

Susan Colton ordered a DNA kit from My Heritage and the company found 41 DNA matches for her. She emailed some of these family members, and within an hour and a half of receiving her results she was talking to her mother on the phone.

Colton is 64, searched for her mother for decades, and before their reunion had started to doubt whether her 86-year-old mother was still alive.

"She thought it was hopeless ... She tried bribing people. She called every name in the phone book," said Yvette Corporon of My Heritage.

"When I sat down and spoke to Sue she cried the entire time," Corporon said.

Colton and her mother were reunited in upstate New York at her mother's nursing home.

"Except for the days my children were born, this Mother's Day was the happiest day of my life," Colton wrote.

Watch the emotional reunion of mother and daughter above.

