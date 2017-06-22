VIDEO: Health Care Bill Protesters Dragged Away by Capitol Hill Police

It's been more than seven months since Election Day, but Americans' opinions of Hillary Clinton remain the same.

A new Gallup poll finds just 41 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the former presidential candidate, with 57 percent expressing an unfavorable view.

It's the same split that Gallup found in December 2016. Gallup said that historically, losing presidential candidates have gained popularity after the election.

Poll: @HillaryClinton as unpopular today as she was right after the election. pic.twitter.com/IBFUNzlD9S — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2017

Meantime, "Outnumbered" pointed out that the DNC raised $4.3 million last month, far below the $10.8 million brought in by the RNC.

It was the lowest May total for Democrats since 2003 and comes as the party raises the possibility of replacing longtime House leader Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Filemon Vila (D-TX) told Politico that "you'd have to be an idiot to think we could win the House with Pelosi at the top" in 2018.

Democrat and Fox News contributor Marie Harf said the pro-Pelosi argument has always been that she's a strong fundraiser for the party.

"Clearly we are not hitting our fundraising marks. Clearly we need new leadership," she said.

Meghan McCain said Americans might develop a more favorable view of Mrs. Clinton if she stops talking about the election.

Watch the discussion above.

