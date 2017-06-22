LOOK: Photo of CNN Pundits Apparently Upset with Ossoff Loss Goes Viral

Following Democrat Jon Ossoff's defeat in Georgia's special election, many Democrat lawmakers are placing the blame on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, however, is insisting that she’s “worth the trouble” as the party’s leader in the House.

"I'm a master legislator. I am a strategic, politically astute leader," Pelosi said at a press conference on Thursday. "My leadership is recognized by many around the country, and that is why I'm able to attract the support that I do."

She's also attracting "support" from a very unlikely source, President Donald Trump:

I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party - and please let Cryin' Chuck stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

On "The Fox News Specialists," Eric Bolling echoed the president's sentiments, pointing out that Democrats have lost more than 60 House seats with Pelosi as House majority and then minority leader.

"I agree with Trump and I'm all for Pelosi," Bolling said.

Eboni Williams said that Democrats are "delusional" and "living in an echo chamber" if they want to stick with Pelosi in the face of mounting losses.

"When you have the president of the United States - who is a Republican - saying please let [Pelosi] stay, I don't know how much clearer it can be that you are on the wrong side of this," Williams said.

She said it's easy for some Democrats to criticize her in the media, but it's much harder to actually push for change in DNC leadership meetings.

She said they had an opportunity to put in some new leadership after the disastrous 2016 election.

"Instead, they doubled down on the stale, old baggage leadership that has gotten them nowhere," Williams said.

Watch more above.

