Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said it is "a little ironic" that some Democrats are now complaining about the lack of help they got with the Democratic National Committee's servers, which were compromised by Russia during the 2016 campaign season.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testified before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday, saying he was not pleased that the DNC did not turn over its compromised servers to the Department of Homeland Security for examination.

Host Martha McCallum asked Gowdy why he thinks Democrats might not want the DNC server examined.

"Let me hazard a wild guess: that there may be something else on that server that they didn't want law enforcement to see?" Gowdy remarked.

The South Carolina congressman also reminded that former FBI Director James Comey alleged that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch asked him to call the Hillary Clinton email scandal a "matter" rather than an "investigation."

"I don't know what her point was, although I think I do know what her objective was," Gowdy said, implying it may have been political.

