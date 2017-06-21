Hannity: Liberals Took Cash and 'Set It on Fire' in Handel-Ossoff Race

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said the American public "reaffirmed" their support of President Trump by electing Republicans 5-0 in special elections.

"These are a reaffirmation that Americans are watching what he's doing," Conway said.

She said Trump continues to create jobs and send the Nasdaq in an upward trend.

Conway praised Trump's commitment to replacing "broken" ObamaCare and establishing apprenticeship programs to put Americans back to work.

She said the Democrats are talking about Russia, but that Trump is talking about America.

"I'll take America talk any day," she said.

