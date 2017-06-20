'You're an Unbalanced Person': Tucker Spars with NJ Dem Who Tweeted 'Hunt GOP Congressmen'

A 22-year-old illegal immigrant who beat a 17-year-old Muslim girl to death has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Darwin Martinez Torres, a citizen of El Salvador got into an altercation with Nabra Hassanen on Sunday morning in Virginia in what was reportedly a road rage incident. He assaulted her with a metal baseball bat, killing her and dumped her body in a pond.

ICE confirmed Torres is in the country illegally after a delay to say so.

Fairfax Co. police have stated it was not a hate crime despite initial speculation.

Torres reportedly pulled up to Hassanen and her friends, who were walking to a mosque for an a prayer vigil, and picked a fight with them during which Hassanen became separated from her friends.

Police arrested Torres after he was seen driving dangerously, after which he showed them the location of the victim's body.

“On June 19, ICE lodged a detainer on Darwin Martinez Torres, a citizen and national of El Salvador, with the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax, Virginia. ICE lodges detainers on aliens who have been arrested on local criminal charges when the agency has probable cause to believe an alien is removable from the United States. Mr. Martinez Torres has no prior encounters with ICE,” an ICE spokesperson stated.

The suspect works in construction and has a four-year-old son and a girlfriend.

