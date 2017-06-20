Kurtz Calls Out MSNBC Host's 'Appalling' Comments About Steve Scalise

Steve Bannon, chief strategist to President Donald Trump, reportedly said that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's briefings are happening off-camera more frequently because "Sean got fatter."

The report initially appeared in an article in The Atlantic, and it was brought to Chelsea Clinton's attention when it was tweeted out by author Brian Klaas.

When asked why press briefings are now held off camera, Steve Bannon said "Sean got fatter." Pathetic & undemocratic https://t.co/sVM1R5iH9e pic.twitter.com/LkwFfQDhlm — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 20, 2017

Responding to Klaas' tweet, Clinton called out Bannon for “fat shaming” Spicer.

The White House using fat shaming to justify increased opacity. 2017. https://t.co/pWqupoAOXu — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

Some defended Bannon, saying it was just a joke. Clinton, however, didn't find it a bit funny.

Oh ok. So using fat shaming to avoid answering questions about increasing opacity. Got it. 2017. https://t.co/RbUSc6ipZS — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

PR-managed response from the humor-impaired left It was a joke https://t.co/EeUucx2P91 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 20, 2017

Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

