Tucker Carlson debated a New Jersey Democratic operative who tweeted an insensitive message after the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

"We are in a war with selfish, foolish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen," James Devine tweeted on June 14.

We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

In 2002, Scalise was a speaker at the European-American Unity & Rights Organization (EURO), a group founded by David Duke. #HuntRepublicans — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

He later tweeted somewhat of a follow-up, saying that Scalise once gave a speech to a group founded by former Louisiana State Rep. David Duke, a former KKK leader.

Carlson said it would be "hard to imagine" justifying such tweets while Scalise is fighting for his life after being shot in Virginia.

Devine, a previous candidate for mayor of Rahway, N.J., said he does not condone violence but is instead pointing out what he considered hypocrisy.

He held up a printout of a "liberal hunting permit" and a map of "targeted" Congressional districts from several years ago published by a group supporting Gov. Sarah Palin (R-Alaska).

"Your excuse apparently is [that] other people have done it," Carlson said.

"For too long, Republicans in this country have failed to distinguish the differences between politics and war... so you either have to tone down the rhetoric or [Democrats] need to speak up," Devine said.

Devine said the left has to stand up after years of violent Republican rhetoric, saying "you have to fight fire with fire."

"A guy just went and tried to assassinate Republican members of Congress," Carlson said. "You're an unbalanced person."

