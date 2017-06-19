Greg Gutfeld blasted MSNBC host Joy Reid for politicizing the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Reid noted on Twitter that Crystal Griner, the officer who shot "a white man with a violent background" - shooter James Hodgkinson - is black and a lesbian.

"She blamed the race of the shooter, [but] didn't bring up his beliefs," Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld said Hodgkinson was a fan of Reid's network.

'You're an Unbalanced Person': Tucker Spars with NJ Dem Who Tweeted 'Hunt GOP Congressmen'

'He's Kind of Useless' CNN WH Reporter Rips Sean Spicer, Trump

'Get on Board': Bolling Warns China in Wake of Otto Warmbier's Death

"The left makes politics personal," he said.

Later, Reid interviewed North Carolina NAACP Chair William Barber II, asking him if Americans are "required in a moral sense to put [politics] aside."

"Yes... you are," Gutfeld said.

Watch the clip above.

Bossie: Mainstream Media Trying to 'Nullify an Election for the First Time'

Judge Nap: Comey Laid Out Case for 'Misconduct in Office' Against Loretta Lynch

LOOK: Jared Kushner Makes Rare Public Remarks