Trump adviser David Bossie said the mainstream media is out to destroy the Trump presidency.

Bossie, chairman of Citizens United, said the press is trying to "nullify an election for the first time."

"The permanent obstruction campaign that is going on in America is something we've never seen before," he said.

He called Trump a victim of deep-state actors, Justice Department bureaucrats and leakers.

Martha MacCallum said Trump appears "fixated" on the Robert Mueller special investigation into his administration.

"I would be too," Bossie said, citing all of the parties aligned against him.

