Alan Dershowitz is warning that the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia has become "too political."

On "Fox & Friends" this morning, Dershowitz, a legal scholar and Harvard University Law School professor, noted that several of the lawyers special counsel Robert Mueller has hired have donated to Democrats in the past.

"In a partisan atmosphere like this, you have to be so careful not to give the other side the ability to claim prejudice," Dershowitz said. "And I think they have given the other side the ability to claim prejudice."

Dershowitz added that it's unlikely that Mueller himself can remain dispassionate in the case, considering his long-term friendship with former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump.

"This is becoming very political, when you have the Justice Department itself being on both sides, prosecuting the president - possibly - and also serving as defense witnesses for the president," Dershowitz said. "This is just becoming too political on both sides."

He pointed out that Republicans, meantime, are calling for former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to be prosecuted.

"We have to stop criminalizing political differences," Dershowitz said. "The criminal law should be reserved for obvious violations of the criminal law that exists, not for making political points against your political enemies on both sides."

