NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick compared police officers to fugitive slave patrolmen after a Minnesota officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black motorist.

Kaepernick tweeted his displeasure with the verdict, with a graphic reading "You can't ignore your history - always remember who they are."

Between the lines, a police badge is shown side-by-side with a "fugitive slave patrol" badge.

A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn't need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017

As FoxNews.com reported:

Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez has been dismissed as a police officer after he was acquitted of manslaughter in the shooting death of black motorist Philando Castile. The city of St. Anthony said Friday afternoon that the public "will be best served" if Yanez no longer works for the city. The decision to dismiss Yanez came after he was found not guilty on all counts related to the incident. Yanez pulled over 32-year-old Castile for a broken taillight in July 2016. The officer shot Castile five times after Castile said he was carrying a gun.

"A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn't need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled," Kaepernick wrote.

Fugitive slave patrols were common in the antebellum South, watching for runaway slaves.

