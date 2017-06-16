Starbucks has apologized to a customer after she was ridiculed by baristas for wearing a t-shirt expressing her support for President Donald Trump.

According to Fox 46, Kayla Hart, of Charlotte, North Carolina, walked into a local Starbucks establishment on Wednesday.

Hart said the cashier took one look at her and laughed at her Trump t-shirt.

When she received her beverage, she noticed it didn't have her name, but instead the words "Build a Wall."

“They shouted out, ‘Build a Wall,’ and shoved a drink at me. And then all the baristas in the back started cracking up laughing,” she told Fox 46.

“I just walked out because everyone was staring,” she said. “I just found it really sad that I can’t wear a t-shirt supporting our president without being humiliated or made fun of.”

When asked about the incident, Starbucks gave the following statement to Fox 46:

We failed to meet this customer's expectations of us, and we have apologized and are working directly with her to make it right. This experience is not consistent with our standards or the welcoming and respectful experience we aim to provide every customer who visits our stores. We have spoken with our store partners about this situation and are using this as a coaching opportunity for the future.

"This isn't me trying to get people to stop going to Starbucks all,” Hart explained. “I just want it to be put out there, so people know this is what's occurring."

Hart said she hopes to speak with the Starbucks district manager before deciding if she will continue to give the coffee chain her business.

"I don’t know what politics has to do with getting a cup of coffee," she said.

Watch the local report below.

