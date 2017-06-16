A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit on the Sagtikos Parkway was defaced to “Crooked Hillary,” officials said https://t.co/7KBwLtEuWt pic.twitter.com/JwX2lEIRKq — Newsday (@Newsday) June 15, 2017

A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit off a suburban New York parkway has been vandalized to read "Crooked Hillary."

Newsday initially reported about the additional "A-R-Y" that was added to the sign on Sagtikos Parkway.

"Crooked Hillary," of course, is a moniker often used by President Donald Trump when referring to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Department of Transportation didn't find the prank funny.

"As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed," a DOT spokesperson told Newsday. "Defacing public signs is illegal."

Trump just recently tweeted about "Crooked Hillary" when questioning why he's reportedly being investigated for obstruction of justice in the Russia probe, while Clinton had her own dealings with Russia and interfered in her email investigation with no consequences.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Watch a "Fox & Friends" debate on if it's time for Democrats to back away from Clinton:

