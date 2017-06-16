A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit off a suburban New York parkway has been vandalized to read "Crooked Hillary."

Newsday initially reported about the additional "A-R-Y" that was added to the sign on Sagtikos Parkway.

"Crooked Hillary," of course, is a moniker often used by President Donald Trump when referring to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Department of Transportation didn't find the prank funny.

"As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed," a DOT spokesperson told Newsday. "Defacing public signs is illegal."

Trump just recently tweeted about "Crooked Hillary" when questioning why he's reportedly being investigated for obstruction of justice in the Russia probe, while Clinton had her own dealings with Russia and interfered in her email investigation with no consequences.

