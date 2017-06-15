Clearer video of the #united #gasleak. How not one crew member saw this is beyond me. Thank god we were lookin out the window at take off. pic.twitter.com/3BDZJ3S4xd — Rachel (@RachelEPas) June 14, 2017

Fuel gushed from a United Airlines plane's wing Wednesday afternoon, forcing it to return to its gate after a passenger noticed the leak, Fox News Chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt reported.

A video taken by Rachel and Mike Brumfield, who were on their honeymoon shows a fountain of fuel spilling onto the tarmac from the wing of United flight 170 travelling from Newark, NJ to Venice, Italy.

Mike alerted the flight crew, who dismissed him, Rachel said.

“He’s like, ‘But something’s not right.’ They said, ‘Is it an emergency?’ He said, ‘I don’t know,’ so they said, ‘Go sit down.’ They said, ‘Everything’s normal,’” Rachel said.

When crew members finally looked out the window, they ran to the cockpit and the the engines were shut off. Fire engines came rushing over to the plane.

"How not one crew member saw this is beyond me. Thank god we were lookin out the window at take off," Rachel tweeted.

GOP Rep. Gets Chilling Email After Scalise Shooting: 'One Down, 216 to Go'

Varney: Left Won't Acknowledge 'Climate of Violence' They Helped Create

Scalise Shooter at Occupy Protest: The 1% Don't Give a Damn About the 99%

“I will never fly United again,” said Rachel. “Every person there was awful.”

The airline did not provide lodging for the couple, who slept on the floor of the baggage claim. United did however serve them champagne and ask them to “go easy” on social media.

A statement from United apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

The newlyweds eventually made it to Venice on a Delta flight.

This is not the first time United has suffered from bad press this year since a video of a bloodied passenger being dragged off one of its flights earned reactions of disgust from around the country.

Dem Senator on Scalise Shooting: Trump 'Divides, Name-Calls' Instead of Being 'Healer-in-Chief'

Hume: This Is the 'Most Poisonous Political Atmosphere' I've Ever Seen

'He Preyed on My Vulnerabilities': Bill Cosby Accuser Speaks Out