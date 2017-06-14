Tucker Carlson sat down with the father of Otto Warmbier, an American student held captive by North Korea for more than a year.

The interview will air THURSDAY at 8 p.m. ET during Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News Channel.

Warmbier was released by the North Koreans last week, however he has reportedly been in a coma for several months.

Warmbier's father, Fred, told Carlson that the North Korean regime are "terrorists."

"They're brutal. There's no sense to anything here," he said. "They've crossed a line with my son, Otto."

Mr. Warmbier said the lessons from Otto's captivity will be for others to decide.

Watch more about Otto's imprisonment in North Korea below.

As FoxNews.com reported.

The family of Otto Warmbier said Wednesday they are "adjusting to a different reality" following their son's return from North Korea, where he was "brutalized" by his captors and held for more than a year in a coma -- the cause of which is still unknown. "Otto is not in great shape right now," his father, Fred Warmbier, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an exclusive interview Wednesday afternoon from his Cincinnati home. "Otto has been terrorized and brutalized for 18 months by a pariah regime in North Korea."

The 22-year-old college student was medically evacuated from North Korea and flown to a hospital in his hometown of Cincinnati late Tuesday following a brief flurry of diplomatic activity that involved the highest levels of U.S. government. The elder Warmbier singled out Joseph Yun, the U.S. special envoy on North Korea, as a key player in his son's release as well as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump.

Watch a preview clip from the exclusive interview above.