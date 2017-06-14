Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Calif.) apparent claims of sexism in Congressional hearings are unfounded.

Harris linked a fundraising website to the tweet that appeared to allege sexism.

The women of the United States Senate will not be silenced when seeking the truth. Fight back: https://t.co/5KpQ4wBykN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

But, Blackburn said that Harris' contentious back-and-forth with recent Senate witnesses may have included moments of disrespect

Harris was criticized for several incidents in recent days, in which she and Senate witnesses butted heads.

Blackburn said Harris may also have been upset that witnesses gave lengthy answers to her questions, for which she has limited time to ask.

Last week, she cut off Gen. John Kelly to remind him that "I'm asking the questions," while the homeland security secretary gave testimony on sanctuary cities.

At the time, fellow Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) interrupted the two to say that Kelly should be allowed to answer the questions.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr (R) reprimanded Harris in a separate hearing for her exchange with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"If every time I have felt... diminished in some way, I never would have finished a conversation... or got a bill passed," Blackburn said.

Blackburn gave Harris the benefit of the doubt on the issue, that she was not openly claiming sexism in order to fundraise.

