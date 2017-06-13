Former Attorney General: I Don't See Evidence of Collusion or Obstruction

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich tussled with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg on "The View," with the hosts repeatedly calling President Trump a liar.

Joy Behar argued that Trump cannot be considered more trustworthy than former FBI Director James Comey. She stated that, according to Politifact, Trump has lied "277 times."

"You mean like 'you can keep your doctor, you can keep your insurance'? You want to talk about lies by a president?" Gingrich countered, adding he does not find Comey to be credible after his firing.

Behar said the health care promise was a "misjudgment" by Obama, not a lie. Goldberg then pressed Gingrich on whether he believes Trump was "wiretapped" by President Obama.

Gingrich answered that there were wiretaps and they would not have occurred without Obama's approval.

"Oh, come on!" Goldberg responded.

Gingrich said it's a "miracle" that Trump has any approval at all among the American people given the overwhelmingly negative news coverage.

He said that he would not defend Trump as a "paragon of purity," but said the president "tells the truth a lot," prompting audible sighs from the audience.

"I think the American people concluded that he was a better gamble on our future than Hillary Clinton."

Watch the full exchange above.

