A New York City congressman said on the House floor that "every racist in America voted for Donald Trump."

Hakeem Jeffries (D), who represents East New York and Coney Island, said "so many folks dripping in hatred flocked to his candidacy."

"Why would people that worship at the altar of white supremacy [be] drawn to Donald Trump's campaign?" he asked.

Sessions: Collusion Theory Is Like 'Through the Looking Glass'

'You're Impeding This Probe': Senator Accuses Sessions of Obstruction

Sessions: I Don't Appreciate 'Secret Innuendo' About Me

"That's not to say that every American who voted for Donald Trump is a racist. We do know that every racist in America voted for Donald Trump," Jeffries said. "That's a problem."

He said Trump's election is a "backlash" against "eight years of progress" in America.

Jeffries said people should be reminded that Trump "perpetrated the racist lie that Barack Obama was not born in the United States of America."

He added that he has doubts that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will prosecute hate crimes because he is "straight out of central casting" for a "good ol' boy."

Watch the clip above, and watch Trump respond to "Democratic obstructionists" below.

WATCH: Top Dem Repeatedly Cuts Off Sessions During Hearing

'He Tells the Truth a Lot': Gingrich Spars With Whoopi, Joy Behar