We all thought that First Lady Melania Trump is the fashion icon of the first family. Now, it looks like her son Barron might be giving her a run for her money!

The 11-year-old wore a gray t-shirt with the words "The Expert" in blue lettering while exiting Marine One with his parents on Sunday.

By Monday, the $29.50 shirt had officially sold out on the J. Crew website.

"We're sorry. This item has been so popular, it has sold out," the site says.

Barron and Melania Trump’s arrival at the White House marked the beginning of their first full week living in the executive mansion.

Until now, they have been staying at their residence in Trump Tower in New York City as Barron completed the fifth grade.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

