The Newark, N.J. field office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests of 113 "criminal targets" this week.

In a press release, ICE said most of the individuals targeted in the Garden State operation had previous criminal records.

The suspects were natives of more than 30 countries and ranged from 18 to 74 years old.

ICE highlighted several detainees' criminal records, including an Iraqi convicted of narcotics possession, a Honduran wanted in their home country on homicide charges and at least two people convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor.

"It is through collaborative efforts... that law enforcement agencies can combat illegal acts and apprehend criminals who pose a threat to the homeland," Leon Hayward, acting director of the New York office of Customs & Border Protection, said.

"All of the targets of this operation were criminal in nature," ICE's statement read.

It said that 93 percent of those targeted had prior convictions and 87 percent had prior felony convictions.

