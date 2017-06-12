Democrats seem to have decided since November 9 that using foul language helps them get their point across.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) treated a crowd to a profanity-laced speech at the Personal Democracy Forum at New York University, which analyzes connections between politics, technology, and society.

(Warning: Video below contains profanity)

"If we are not helping people, we should go the f**k home," she said.

"Has he kept any of these promises? No. F**k no," the New York Democrat continued to laughter from the audience.

Later in the event Gillibrand said President Trump was "b****ing about the media."

(Warning: Video below contains profanity)

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez gave in to the same temptation when he declared that Republicans "don't give a s**t about people" at a rally.

Ivanka Trump on Comey Hearing: 'My Father Feels Very Vindicated'

NJ High School Under Fire for Erasing Trump Slogans From Yearbook

Conway: 'The Democrats Are Guilty of Obstruction of Progress'

The DNC followed suit and began selling shirts that read, "Democrats give a s**t about people."

Likewise, Texas Democrat Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is angling for Ted Cruz' Senate seat has adopted "s**t" as his curse word of choice.

California Sen. Kamala Harris dropped an f-bomb at a San Francisco event on healthcare in May.

On "Fox & Friends First," Democratic strategist Atima Omara branded the discussion about Democrats' new habit a distraction from talking about the GOP's failing agenda.

Republican strategist Patrick Griffin expressed dismay at Democrats' conduct, saying it is "lowering the level of political discourse to that of a 13-year-old boys' sleepover."

"These are the same Democrats that gather at Georgetown cocktail parties over the latest crisp chardonnay from California and bemoan President Trump for his tone and the way he talks," Griffin pointed out.

He chalked up the Democrats' flustered reaction as a result of being "a bankrupt party with no ideas who's desperate for attention."

NYC Play Appears to Depict Assassination of Trump

NJ Teen's 'Trump' T-Shirt Reportedly Blacked-Out in Yearbook Photo

First New Coal Mine of Trump Era Opens in Pennsylvania