A New York City play appears to depict President Trump being brutally stabbed to death by women and minorities, Fox & Friends reported.

In this year's "Shakespeare in the Park" in Central Park, the protagonist looks very similar to the tall, blond businessman elected president in 2016.

Guy Benson said that while Trump is not named in the play, the fact that his wife is depicted with a "Slavic accent" and he is being stabbed by women and minorities gives it away.

"I'm sure that's not an accident," Benson said.

Benson said it is "not a subtle statement" to portray the murder of a sitting U.S. president.

"This is so incredibly in poor taste that I'm surprised they haven't cast Kathy Griffin in the production," he said.

Pete Hegseth pointed out that the production is partially taxpayer-funded through the National Endowment for the Arts.

"Is this not a responsibility for the public to say, 'if you can use our dollars to depict the assassination of the president, we're not going to stand for that?'," he said.

In a statement, Delta Airlines, one of the program's corporate sponsors, said they "do not condone this interpretation of Julius Caesar."

