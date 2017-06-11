A dozen employees of an organization tied to former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) and President Bill Clinton were charged with filing fake voter registration forms, Jesse Watters reported.

Indiana Voter Registration Project supervisor Holiday Burke and 11 temp workers were charged.

They are accused of submitting "an unknown number" of falsified or fraudulent voter registration applications prior to the 2016 election.

Indiana State Police found no evidence of voter fraud or suppression, the Associated Press reported.

Bill Buck, a spokesman for the group's parent organization, Patriot Majority, declined to comment to the AP.

The incident began unraveling after an Indianapolis-area clerk found about a dozen forms to be "suspicious."

The investigation soon spread to 56 counties, where the Democratic Party-aligned group collected about 45,000 applications for the presidential election.

The twelve suspects face up to two-and-a-half years in prison if convicted.

