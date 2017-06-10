.@VanJones68: "The Clinton campaign didn't spend $1 BILLION on POC or white working class - they spent it on themselves." #PPLSummit #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/C4uDTo3by2 — RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) June 10, 2017

Liberal commentator Van Jones blasted the Clinton presidential campaign for setting $1 billion "on fire."

Speaking at "The People's Summit" convention in Chicago, Jones said Democrats were "tricked into fighting among ourselves over the wrong issues."

Jones, who served as President Obama's so-called "green jobs czar," said the campaign gave itself a false choice during the election.

He said that they acted like they had to choose between a focus on "people of color, racial justice, ... or the white working class."

"That is the stupidest false choice I have ever heard," Jones said.

He said the Clinton campaign did none of the above and spent the money on "themselves" by hiring consultants and pollsters.

"They took a billion dollars... and set it on fire and called it a campaign," Jones said.

"You need to give the money back to the people, period," Jones said. "Quit getting rich off people's struggles."

