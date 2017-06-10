President Trump lauded the opening of the nation's first new coal mine in many years.

Corsa Coal Company will operate the mine in Somerset County, Pa. - outside of Pittsburgh.

Corsa CEO George Dethlefsen said the mine will be a boon to the struggling local economy.

He praised Trump's easing of regulations and encouragement for fossil fuel exploration.

Dethlefsen told Leland Vittert that for the 70 positions available for work in the mine, 400 people applied.

"It's a hard day's work every day, but it's worth it," one miner said.

Vittert said the news contrasts with Hillary Clinton's message that she would "put a lot of coal miners out of work."

Pennsylvania's Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who endorsed Clinton, joined the mine company in watching a video message from Trump commemorating the occasion.

R.J. Harris, a longtime host on Harrisburg's 580-WHP, said the mine opening is a "shot in the arm" for the Keystone economy.

Pennsylvania was once home to the world's largest coal breaker, the St. Nicholas Breaker in Mahanoy City.

During its heyday, the breaker could process 12,000 tons of anthracite coal each day, according to the Allentown Morning Call.

Demolition began on the Schuylkill County behemoth in 2015 - a sign of the times for years in the coal region.

Though, Harris said he is optimistic that Corsa's mine opening is evidence that Trump can help turn the region's economy around.

