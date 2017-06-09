Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said Congress is in talks with the Trump administration to combine health care and tax reform into one daunting bill.

The House Freedom Caucus Chairman said he thinks Congress must be prepared to accomplish this "herculean" task before September.

"The quicker we can get these tax reforms in place ... the better the economy goes," Meadows told Neil Cavuto on "Your World."

The hard-line conservative said there is a "real sense of urgency" in both Congress and White House to fulfill campaign promises on health care and tax reform. The 2018 elections loom over Congress, threatening Republicans' sliver of a majority in the Senate.

The House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on May 4, but the bill has made slow progress in the Senate.

The investigation into any ties between the Trump campaign and Russia has consumed Washington, stifling the president's legislative agenda, prompting lawmakers to consider combing the bills.

Congress will at least start the tax debate in the next four weeks, Meadows promised.

