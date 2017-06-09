Chelsea Manning said she would like to say "thank you" to former President Obama for her release from prison.

The former Army intelligence analyst was convicted of releasing hundreds of thousands of classified documents to Wikileaks in 2010.

Manning, who is now transgender, gave her first interview after being released 28 years early thanks to former President Obama's commutation.

"I've been given a chance. That's all I wanted," Manning said through tears to ABC News.

Manning felt a "responsibility to the public" to release details of U.S. airstrikes on what turned out to be civilians, including two Reuters reporters.

"It's not as simple as, like, good guys versus bad guys," Manning opined.

However, her leaks provided military data to U.S. foes, making her action a treasonous offense.

