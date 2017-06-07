New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told a crowd in New York City that if the Trump administration wants to "deport immigrants" that they should start with him.

Cuomo, whose grandfather Andrea immigrated from Italy, said that unless people belonged to the Onondaga, Mohawk and other Upstate New York tribes, "we are all immigrants."

Cuomo, who like Trump is from Queens, N.Y., said the White House forgot the Emma Lazarus poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty.

'I'm Asking the Questions': Sparks Fly as Dem Sen. Scolds Gen. Kelly at Hearing

Dem Accused of Comparing Trump to '20s Germany' Wins NJ Gov Primary

Trump: 'The Democrats Are Destroying Health Care in This Country'

"I lift my lamp beside the golden door," Cuomo said.

He said Trump broke the "Cardinal rule" of New York State: "They forgot who they are."

"New Yorkers know that we are all immigrants," he said. "You too are an immigrant my friend."

Trump's mother, Mary, immigrated from Scotland and his father's family is from Germany.

"You want to deport immigrants? Start with me because I'm an immigrant," Cuomo said.

Cuomo's late father, Mario, also served as governor and was considered a possible Democratic opponent to President George Bush in 1992.

His younger brother, Chris, is a CNN anchor.

Cuomo also recently made similar remarks in Albany:

As I’ve said before, I say again today, if there is a move to deport immigrants, I say then start with me. pic.twitter.com/elejUuKS9J — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2017

Judicial Watch President: Next FBI Director Must Be a Reformer

'What Has Congress Done?': Goldberg Says GOP at Risk of Losing Majority in 2018

Hume: Kushner 'Scandal' a Nothing-Burger, Diplomatic Back-Channels Not Uncommon