Daily News columnist and Black Lives Matter leader Shaun King announced Tuesday he is boycotting the National Football League for allegedly blacklisting Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who started a nationwide trend with his controversial decision to kneel during the pre-game national anthem to protest racial injustice in America, has not been signed by an NFL team since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

“I can’t, in good conscience, support this league, with many of its pro-Trump owners, as it blacklists my friend and brother Colin Kaepernick for taking a silent, peaceful stance against injustice and police brutality in America,” King wrote in the Daily News. “It’s disgusting and has absolutely nothing to do with football and everything to do with penalizing a brilliant young man for the principled stance he took last season.”

King said Kaepernick remains unsigned because of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

"As a leader in the Black Lives Matter Movement, as a voice in the resistance to Donald Trump, and as a friend of Colin Kaepernick, I cannot, in good conscience, support the NFL any longer. If I did, I'd struggle to look my own son in the eyes or look at myself in the mirror," King concluded.

If you call the decisions by 32 teams to not sign this man a football decision, you probably voted for Donald Trumphttps://t.co/QTOREmT68A — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 7, 2017

This is the truth about the @NFL. Several current players in the league have told me this very thing. https://t.co/NtCcDErbJb — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 7, 2017

On "Fox & Friends" this morning, Star Parker, founder and president of The Center for Urban Renewal and Education, argued that NFL teams are staying away from Kaepernick because they don't want to deal with the drama surrounding him.

She said King has a right to boycott the NFL, since we live in a free society.

"However, that said, what we cannot allow to happen is ourselves reduced to mob rule, which is what Black Lives Matter's all about," Parker said. "We battle in the voting booth in a free society."

"Black Lives Matter needs to just get off of the political stage and go about their business [and] lives, and then get out to the polls the next time if they really want Democrats in control."

