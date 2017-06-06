After Black Lives Matter hosted a 'blacks-only' Memorial Day party, Tucker Carlson asked a BLM supporter why such an event is acceptable.

Carlson said the party promoted segregation - the exact thing BLM purports to oppose.

"I thought the whole point of Black Lives matter was to speak out against singling out people based on race?" Carlson asked political commentator Lisa Durden.

"Boo-hoo, you white people are angry because you couldn't use your 'white privilege' card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter all-black Memorial Day celebration," Durden said.

Carlson asked again why BLM would exclude others based on their race while they protest against such actions.

Durden said that Caucasians have "been [celebrating] 'White Day' forever" and pointed out that the "Bachelorette" reality show ran 11 seasons before a non-white woman was broadcast.

Carlson said Durden and BLM were being "hostile, separatist and crazy."

Durden said black people have been excluded from events for centuries.

"You're sick, and what you're saying is disgusting," Carlson said.

