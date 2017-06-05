Jesse Watters blasted a CNN host who called President Trump a "piece of [expletive]" in the aftermath of the London Bridge attacks.

Reza Aslan, a sociologist who hosts a Sunday program about religion, objected to Trump calling for vigilance and a "travel ban" in the wake of the attacks.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Aslan later apologized, and said it was not like him to use salty language.

Watters said Aslan previously said filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza should "go [expletive] himself," and publicly wished that former Rep. Todd Akin (R-Mo.) would be raped.

Aslan was also criticized for his CNN program's visit to a shunned Hindu sect that practices cannibalism, where he smeared his face with crematory ash and ingested a piece of brain.

CNN Host: Trump 'A Piece of S--t' for His Response to London Attack

"The crazier the left has become, it shows how effective President Trump is being," Watters said.

Watters said Trump is "driving a stake between the heart of the left," and has isolated the "fringe."

Watch the clip above.

