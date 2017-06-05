House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) joined "The View" to discuss several political topic, including climate change.

Pelosi said that "the generals" and the business community opposed Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

She said that, when she was sworn-in as majority leader in the early 2000s, global warming was her "flagship issue."

"This planet is God's creation and we have the moral responsibility to be good stewards of it," Pelosi said.

"How is President Trump going to explain to his grandchildren that he didn't do anything to save the environment," she said.

Pelosi said Trump effectively grouped the United States in with Syria as the only other developed nation to dismiss the climate deal.

"Children know more about this subject than some of the people advising the president," she said.

Pelosi said global warming and climate change are a "national security issue."

