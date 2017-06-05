Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer joined Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends" this morning to react to Saturday night's terror attack in London, in which seven people were killed and 48 others injured.

Meyer said this reinforces the need for the U.S. to take the fight to ISIS, which has claimed responsibility for the horrific terror attack.

"This is going to continue until we do something to stop it," Meyer said. "You can't go in your house and hide."

Meyer said we should be thankful as a nation that we have a president like Donald Trump who recognizes the threat.

"We have a man there who is not a bureaucrat ... who's going to be there to protect our country and puts our country first," Meyer said.

He said that terrorists are trying to change our way of life, but they underestimate the resiliency of the American people.

"You've got plenty of men and women who will wear the nation's cloth and who are willing to go over and do this a**-kicking that needs to be done," Meyer said.

He argued that political correctness impedes our ability to combat radical Islamic terror.

"The last administration wouldn't even call this radical Islam," Meyer said. "This isn't a war on Muslims, Christians. It's not a war on one religion. This is a war on terrorism."

"It's time to get busy."

