The hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend" blasted a CNN host for posting an expletive-laden tweet directed at President Trump, moments after the London terror attack unfolded.

Reza Aslan, an Iranian-American religious studies expert who hosts a Sunday program on the network, called Trump a "piece of [expletive]" for saying America must get "tough" on terror.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety," Trump tweeted.

Aslan responded by calling Trump the obscenity, as well as an "embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency."

The tweet has been altered above to censor the expletive.

Previously, Trump retweeted an alert from Matt Drudge's "Drudge Report" which said there had been a terror attack on the London Bridge.

Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge... — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 3, 2017

Translation: the president is a man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis. https://t.co/Kv1hIC7hEG — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

The team at Lester Holt's "NBC Nightly News" tweeted that they would not report on Trump's message because they could not confirm it.

Aslan captured the tweet and said it "translated" to NBC recognizing that Trump is a "man baby who must be ignored in times of crisis."

CNN host Reza Asian calls @realDonaldTrump POS-same guy who ate human brain on TV. Must have been his own brain! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 4, 2017

Abby Huntsman blasted Aslan, saying he should be more concerned with the loss of innocent life than a political beef with Trump.

Pete Hegseth wondered aloud if NBC News would have doubted a tweet by President Barack Obama so publicly.

Aslan was previously criticized for publicizing his visit to a radical, cannibalistic Hindu sect that has been shunned by the mainstream of the religion.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) - the only Hindu member of Congress - called the CNN episode "disturbing" and an affront to practicing Hindus.

