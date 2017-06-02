On "The View" on Thursday, the panel discussed the Trump administration’s plan to reverse the ObamaCare requirement that employers provide their employees with health insurance that covers birth control.

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg agreed that those who disagree with the contraception mandate for religious reasons are just like the Taliban.

"How is it different from the Taliban?" Behar wondered. "I’d like to know."

"With all these rollbacks and what we hear, what’s the difference between us and the people we’re fighting?" Goldberg said to applause from the audience.

"Nothing," Behar quickly answered.

Behar added that some leaders take actions like this to keep women down and "in their place—barefoot and pregnant."

Goldberg suggested that faith-based companies should not get any tax breaks.

Watch the "View" clip above, and see the co-hosts of "The Five" react below.

